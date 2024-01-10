Dental Haus Offers Services As An Emergency Dentist In Edmonton, AB

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dental Haus , renowned for its commitment to exceptional dental care, proudly provides services as an emergency dentist in Old Strathcona, Edmonton, conveniently located at 8230 105 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5H9, Canada. Understanding the unpredictability of dental issues, the clinic extends its support to address immediate dental concerns beyond regular hours.Dental Haus has become a beacon of top-tier family dentistry in Edmonton. With a team of highly educated and dedicated professionals, including Dr. Curtis J. Shell and Dr. Llewelyn A. Paras, the clinic ensures long-lasting, reliable, and patient-centric care for the community.Dental emergencies can be unsettling, and Dental Haus recognizes the urgency of such situations. Their commitment to exceptional patient care extends to unforeseen circumstances. Dental Haus is ready to assist patients, ensuring their immediate dental needs are met, even beyond regular office hours.With his extensive experience and dedication to the community since 1983, Dr. Shell stands as a pillar of unwavering commitment to excellent dental care. Dr. Paras, sharing the same passion for personalized patient service, joins him to provide comprehensive emergency dental care.The dentists at Dental Haus are proud to contribute to the thriving Old Strathcona community by offering accessible emergency dental services. They aim to reinforce self-reliance and sustainability by ensuring residents receive exceptional dental care.Dental Haus invites the community to rely on their expertise and compassionate care during dental emergencies, assuring every patient of a comfortable and stress-free experience.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Dental Haus at 780-433-3368 or email ....About Dental Haus: Dental Haus stands as the pinnacle Old Strathcona dental clinic, delivering exceptional family dentistry in Edmonton, AB. With a seasoned team of devoted professionals, their commitment lies in fostering enduring, patient-centered care. Dental Haus prioritizes personalized attention, ensuring comfort and confidence for every smile entrusted to their hands.Address: 8230 105 St NW, Suite 202City: EdmontonProvince: ABCountry: CanadaPostal code: T6E4X8Fax number: 780-439-5484

