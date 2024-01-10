Aamir Khan Flaunts Mehendi Design During Daughter Ira’S Wedding Festivities

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare, was recently seen flaunting his mehendi at the wedding festivities of his daughter.

In the pictures from the wedding which have surfaced on the Internet, the Bollywood superstar was seen dressed in a powder blue kurta-pyjama set which he paired with a short jacket as he showed off his mehendi to the camera. He is seen getting a small star sign and other symbols made in henna on his palm. Ira Khan can be seen sitting beside him in her beige and cream lehenga.

The picture was taken before Ira got the arm-length mehendi design as part of her mehendi ceremony.

The actor also performed at the sangeet ceremony of his daughter as he sat down on stage to perform the song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' along with ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. Ira and Nupur are set to exchange the wedding vows traditionally on Wednesday evening at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony on Tuesday. The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

