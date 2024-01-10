Minister claims hardship in France near future

(MENAFN) French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire delivered a stark warning on Monday, signaling tough times ahead for the nation as it grapples with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis triggered by European Union sanctions on Russia. In a speech in Paris, Le Maire emphasized the need for stringent spending cuts to restore France's financial stability, acknowledging the difficult decisions that lie ahead.



Le Maire expressed his determination to address the country's multi-trillion-euro debt and budget deficit, both of which surged due to substantial government spending to support households and businesses during the pandemic. With the daunting task of finding at least EUR12 billion in savings by 2025, the finance minister highlighted that the most challenging phase in terms of public finances is yet to come.



"The hardest part is ahead of us," stated Le Maire candidly, acknowledging the necessity of making tough choices to navigate the economic challenges. While he lamented the difficult decisions already made by the government, he hinted at upcoming proposals in the coming weeks, particularly concerning revisions to public spending.



France's budget for 2024 has already undergone spending cuts, primarily through the phase-out of energy subsidies. The document has faced criticism from the opposition, who view it as embracing austerity. Despite this, the budget includes provisions for an increase in welfare payments and pensions, reflecting the delicate balance the government is attempting to strike.



Le Maire's stance on austerity has evolved since June, where he asserted that austerity "was not an option" and deemed it an "economic and political mistake." However, the current economic landscape appears to necessitate a shift in approach, prompting the finance minister to prepare the nation for a period of fiscal restraint and strategic financial decisions aimed at steering France back to economic stability. As the government grapples with the complexities of fiscal policy, the coming weeks will unveil the specifics of the proposed measures and their potential impact on various sectors of the French economy.



