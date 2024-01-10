Ukraine purchases 50,000 females` army uniforms

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has made a significant move by purchasing 50,000 sets of women's military uniforms, marking a historic development since the start of the conflict. The announcement, made by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, precedes an anticipated parliamentary vote on amendments to the law on mobilization, sparking public debate and concerns about potential implications.



The proposed amendments have triggered controversy, with some critics deeming them "unconstitutional" and primarily aimed at curbing draft dodgers. While official statements emphasize that the changes do not currently include the conscription of women, previous discussions have raised the possibility of such a measure in the future.



Defense Minister Rustem Umerov shared details of the procurement on Monday in a Facebook post, revealing that in addition to the women's uniforms, the Ministry has acquired 100,000 electric heaters and 15,000 active headphones. The move underscores the evolving dynamics within the Ukrainian military structure and the preparedness for potential changes in conscription policies.



Last month, Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun suggested that the government should contemplate the conscription of women if deemed necessary for national security. As part of the preparations for such a plan, the provision of uniforms for women was cited as a crucial step. Notably, in October of the previous year, requirements for the military registration of women with a medical degree came into effect.



The developments come at a time when more than 60,000 women already serve in the Ukrainian army, constituting approximately 7 percent of the country's armed forces, according to data from the Ministry of Defense. As Ukraine navigates the complexities of its security landscape, the acquisition of women's military uniforms signals a proactive approach in ensuring inclusivity within the armed forces, while the proposed legislative changes continue to generate discussions on the broader implications for national defense strategies and individual rights.



