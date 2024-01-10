Cuban Fuel Costs Skyrocket, Inflation Fears Rise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development, Cuba, grappling with a significant economic challenge, has announced a drastic 500% hike in fuel prices.



This decision is part of an effort to reduce the nation's fiscal deficit. Previously, fuel in Cuba was sold at subsidized rates, making it among the cheapest in the world.



However, the economic situation, including a U.S. embargo and currency shortages, has forced a change.



From February 1st, the price of regular gasoline will jump significantly. The price of special gasoline will also see a substantial rise.



Finance and Prices Minister Vladimir Regueiro announced these hikes.



Cubans are concerned about the impact of these increases. Many fear it will worsen the already high inflation rates.







Official figures show a steady rise in inflation over the past years. However, experts suggest these figures might be lower than the actual rates.



The price hikes are expected to affect all aspects of life in Cuba. For example, transportation costs will likely increase, affecting goods and services prices.



This will hit ordinary Cubans hard, especially those like Domingo Wong, a family man whose salary is already stretched thin.



The government's decision to raise fuel prices is part of a broader strategy to manage the economic crisis.



This includes increasing electricity, gas, water, and public transport rates. These steps are necessary to survive Cuba's worst economic crisis since the 1990s.



The pandemic and the intensified U.S. sanctions have deepened this crisis.



In summary, Cuba is at a crossroads, facing tough economic decisions. The government's fuel price hike is a crucial step, but it brings challenges for ordinary Cubans.



The nation's journey towards economic stability is fraught with difficulties, impacting every aspect of daily life.

MENAFN10012024007421016031ID1107703850