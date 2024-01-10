Uruguay’S 2024 Defense Outlook: Key Developments And Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Uruguay will address significant defense challenges while anticipating key additions to its naval fleet.



South Korea has donated a Chamsuri-class patrol boat. This fast patrol vessel is expected to arrive in the first half of 2024.



Additionally, Uruguay anticipates the arrival of the Mt. Mitchel, a scientific ship. It will replace the ROU 22 Oyarvide.



A major focus for the Navy is a contract with Spain's Cardama shipyard.



This deal involves building two Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs). The Navy's attention in 2024 will center on this project.



Negotiations with the United States are currently at a standstill. These talks involve various military equipment, like aircraft and surveillance systems.



The main issue is Uruguay's government's indecision and insufficient funds. Uruguay has expressed interest through multiple Letters of Request (LOR).







Yet, the government admits a lack of budget for these purchases. Now, Uruguay relies on the U.S. for potential donations or subsidized deals.



The Air Force's situation is more pressing. The U.S. requested changes to Uruguay's shoot-down law.

Uruguay's 2024 Defense Outlook

This change is necessary for transferring U.S.-origin equipment to Uruguay. The lack of political action on this issue limits Uruguay's chances of upgrading its combat aviation.



The current law, effective only in theory, is a barrier to acquiring modern combat aircraft. Other regional countries have adjusted their laws to meet U.S. standards.



They immediately received American military support. Uruguay, however, has not made similar changes. As a result, the process is stalled.



The Air Force's combat capabilities are limited. They have only a few armed Pilatus PC-7U Turbo Trainer aircraft.



In transport aviation, talks to acquire Beechcraft B-200 Super King Air and Embraer C-120 Brasilia aircraft from the U.S. are not progressing.

The helicopter fleet is at its lowest

The only recent positive development was purchasing three Tecnam P2012 light aircraft.



The helicopter fleet is at its lowest. It might slightly improve with the return of aircraft from the Democratic Republic of Congo.



These aircraft are currently on UN peacekeeping missions. This return will bolster the fleet but also end the reimbursement funds.



These funds are vital for the Air Force's investments. Without them, planned investments will likely stop.



The Army does not expect major changes in 2024. It has purchased Oshkosh M-ATV MRAP vehicles and received Osprea Mamba Mk5 MRAPs from the U.S.



These vehicles are for peacekeeping missions. Also, Uruguay expects to receive administrative trucks from Brazil.



Despite many ideas, the Army's lack of funds makes major changes in combat capabilities unlikely.

MENAFN10012024007421016031ID1107703849