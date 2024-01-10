Brazil’S Historic Heat In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil experienced its hottest year on record, according to a report from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).



The average temperature reached a new high of 24.92°C. This surpassed the previous highs in 2015 and 2019.



The country's long-term average is 24.23°C. This data goes back to 1961. In 2023, Brazil also recorded its highest temperature ever.



This was 44.8°C in Araçuaí, Minas Gerais. This record-breaking heat occurred in November. It marked the end of the eighth heatwave in Brazil that year.



The year was notable for its extreme weather. São Sebastião experienced intense rainfall. The Amazon suffered from severe droughts.



Repeated heatwaves hit the country. These patterns suggest future summer weather in some regions.



This trend isn't just in Brazil. The European Space Agency's Copernicus Observatory reported similar findings. They declared 2023 as the warmest year since 1850.



The year saw high temperatures globally. This included the oceans. The global average temperature was 14.98°C. It exceeded the previous record of 2016 by 0.17°C.



In 2023, every day was warmer than pre-industrial times. This is based on data from 1850-1900. In November, temperatures exceeded 2°C above these levels for the first time.







For months, temperatures were much higher than average. Researchers predicted that 2023 would be extremely hot.



By December, their predictions seemed accurate. Early December temperatures were about 1°C above the norm.



The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) added to this data. They published a report in late November.

El Niño's cooling could bring some relief

It indicated the current year's average temperature was 1.4°C above pre-industrial levels. This adds to a series of broken climate records.



Looking to 2024, it might be among the hottest years recorded. Warm oceans and the El Niño effect could lead to more heatwaves.



This suggests Brazil's climate in early 2024 will continue to be affected by climate change.



Meteorological studies focus on the first half of 2024. They suggest El Niño's cooling could bring some relief.



El Niño involves warmer Pacific Ocean waters. A decrease in its intensity might offer a break from the heat.

