OKX Launches“Trade Like A Pro” Brand Campaign In Brazil, Sharing Local Users' Real Experiences

São Paulo, 8 January 2024 - OKX , a leading cryptocurrency exchange and technology company at the forefront of building the future of the Web3 ecosystem, announced today the launch of the"Trade Like a Pro" campaign in Brazil. The video series released as part of the campaign focuses on the stories of three prominent Brazilian traders, Rodrigo, Alexandre, and Luis, who conduct buy-sell transactions on the OKX platform.

In these videos, three experienced traders share why they chose OKX and discuss their favourite features of the OKX platform. Rodrigo emphasises the user-friendly platform and its localisation for users in Brazil. Alexandre sheds light on managing risk and emphasises the importance of security. Luiz explains how OKX's Proof of Reserves reports provide transparency and assurance, proving that user assets are held in OKX reserves at a 1:1 ratio.

Haider Rafique, OKX's Director of Marketing, commented on their significant campaign in Brazil: “At OKX, we want to contribute to a better understanding of the“Crypto Web3 world. To achieve this, we bring together professionals who can share their journeys, experiences, and key lessons learned along the way. One of the biggest obstacles we've noticed in the new crypto world is the fear of failure. Our“Trade Like a Pro” campaign helps individuals understand they can start trying with the right information knowledgeably and responsibly. We hope this initiative will foster healthy habits within our community in Brazil!”

Sacamone, OKX's General Manager in Brazil, expressed the following: “Rodrigo, Alexandre, and Luis, whose trust we have gained through the functionality of our platform that supports advanced trading strategies, represent the successful new generation of crypto traders in Brazil. Their achievements using our comprehensive product and services have truly impressed us. In this important campaign aimed at highlighting our solutions, we are confident that by sharing their stories and experiences, they will inspire the crypto community in Brazil.”

The stories of these leading traders will be published on OKX Brazil's social media accounts.

To learn more and how to trade like a pro on OKX, visit okx/pt-br.

