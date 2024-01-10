XPENG AEROHT Announces Launch Of The First Modular Flying Car To Be Mass Produced Specifically For Individuals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The innovative“Land Aircraft Carrier” modular flying car by XPENG AEROHT will become available to pre-order in 2024 Q4, with plans to start delivery to individual users in 2025 Q4

XPENG AEROHT's second breakthrough vehicle, the eVTOL flying car makes its international debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a demonstration of its effortless transition between land and flight modes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia, is delighted to announce that its revolutionary 'Land Aircraft Carrier' modular flying car will become available to pre-order in 2024 Q4, with delivery to individual users commencing in 2025 Q4. The unique vehicle boasts a two-part design, seamlessly switching between terrestrial and aerial modes. The air module facilitates vertical takeoff for low-altitude flights, while the ground module ingeniously envelops the air module, allowing for ground transportation.

The 'Land Aircraft Carrier' aims to extend the user's travel experience from the ground to the sky. Beyond personal use, the modular flying car holds potential for public services like emergency rescue, effectively catering to both public and private demands.

The company made the announcement at a press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. Alongside the 'Land Aircraft Carrier', XPENG AEROHT also gave an international debut to its latest eVTOL flying car at the event, with attendees treated to a live demonstration of its transition from land to flight mode. This is the first time the company has given an eVTOL demonstration outside of China.









CES is the most powerful tech event in the world and provides the ultimate showcase for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. As such, it is the perfect stage for XPENG AEROHT as it introduces its newest flying cars to international audiences for the first time.

XPENG AEROHT is an affiliate of XPENG MOTORS and has more than 10 years of experience in low-altitude exploration. In the race to take flying cars from concept to reality XPENG AEROHT leads the way, with both its eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing) flying car and its modular 'Land Aircraft Carrier' specifically designed to help individual drivers take to the air.



Two flying vehicles with unique configurations

With the XPENG AEROHT 'Land Aircraft Carrier', the future is here today. This is not merely another concept unveiled, but a true tangible step forward. Having completed all key tests of the R&D validation phase, this modular flying car has now entered the preparation stage for mass production.

Though the final design is still in development, it already boasts a futuristic, cyber-mechanical aesthetic, characterized by sharp lines and sleek surfaces, reminiscent of a 'lunar exploration vehicle'.

Ground module features:



Accommodates 4-5 passengers

Extended-range electric powertrain provides multiple recharges for the air module Three-axle, six-wheel configuration enables 6x6 all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering







Air module features:



Air module is a fully electric piloted aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and low-altitude flight

Electric propulsion system meets single-point failure safety requirements

Supports both manual and automatic driving modes, providing an accessible flying experience The 270° panoramic two-person cockpit offers a vast field of view







An international debut for the XPENG AEROHT eVTOL flying supercar

Visitors to CES 2024 will also be treated to a live demonstration of the XPENG AEROHT eVTOL flying supercar. With its elegant fusion of design and technology, this vehicle offers the look, feel, and driving experience of a supercar, but can transition effortlessly from land to flight mode, allowing drivers to take to the air.

In land mode, the vehicle seamlessly folds its flying components for a stunning on-road appearance. Upon switching to flight mode, it opens its arms, facilitating vertical takeoff and landing. This functionality allows for intuitive navigation through congested areas and obstacles when conditions permit, effectively addressing the demand for short-distance, low-altitude travel.









In 2022, XPENG AEROHT successfully accomplished a test flight of a prototype weighing approximately 2 tons. The eVTOL flying car is designed for future three-dimensional transportation, with the company proceeding to mass production once related policy, regulation and application scenarios become more mature.

“XPENG MOTORS is at the heart of a revolution in mobility,” said Dr. Brian Hongdi GU, Vice Chairman and President, XPENG MOTORS.“The future of mobility goes beyond cars. Whether people want to travel by cars, air or other ways, we aspire to change what's possible.”





“In 2013, we started AEROHT, dreaming of flying cars,” said Tan WANG, co-founder, XPENG AEROHT.“Fast forward to 2024, and that dream has become a reality. Today, we're thrilled to unveil our two latest innovations which will take everyday folks from driving on roads to soaring through the sky. The future is here today, and the whole world is ready to fly!”





Visit XPENG AEROHT at CES 2024!

The public is invited to visit XPENG AEROHT's booth at CES 2024 throughout the show from 9-12 January 2024. Located at LVCC West Hall-3916, there will be a daily transformation demonstration of the XPENG AEROHT eVTOL flying supercar as it transitions from ground to flight mode.

About XPENG AEROHT

XPENG AEROHT, an affiliate of XPeng Inc., is the largest flying car company in Asia. Integrating intelligent vehicles and modern aviation, we are dedicated to producing the safest intelligent electric flying car for individual users. In the future, we will provide products and solutions in the field of 3D transportation.

