APTT3X Receives Formulary Approval From The Puerto Rico ASEM And ACAA Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

APTT3X topical antibiotic formulation

APTT3X Receives Formulary Approval from the Puerto Rico Medical Services Administration (ASEM) and reimbursement by AACA insurance.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, USA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Performance Technology. LLC (APT) a leading innovator in advanced wound care solutions, is proud to announce that its revolutionary topical APTT3X antibiotic has received approval for formulary inclusion in the Puerto Rico Medical Services Administration (ASEM) , Centro Medico de Puerto Rico, Puerto School of Medicine, and the Administration of Compensation for Automobile Accidents (ACAA) for inpatient and outpatient wound care.This significant milestone demonstrates the exceptional efficacy and safety of APTT3X. In addition, the APTT3X formulation has been approved and directly reimbursed for all aspects of wound care by the Administration of Compensation for Automobile Accidents (ACAA).Centro Medico, a renowned medical institution in Puerto Rico, recognizes the importance of incorporating cutting-edge wound care solutions into the ASEM system formulary to provide the best possible care for its patients. APTT3X's approval signifies a major advancement in wound care technology, offering healthcare professionals a highly effective and reliable option for treating various types of wounds. The areas of use include diabetic ulcers, acute and chronic wound conditions, burns and orthopedic surgery, emergency and trauma conditions.Furthermore, APTT3X is pleased to announce its collaboration with MedLog/Optimal Healthcare Solutions to bring the APTT3X formula to various government healthcare agencies. The company is actively working with the Department of Defense, Veterans Administration, Indian Health Services, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons to ensure that APTT3X becomes an integral part of their wound care protocols."We are thrilled to have achieved approval for APTT3X from the Puerto Rico Medical Services Administration (ASEM), Centro Medico de Puerto Rico, Puerto School of Medicine and the Administration of Compensation for Automobile Accidents (ACAA). These endorsements are a testament to the exceptional quality and effectiveness of our advanced APTT3X formulation," said Brian Huber, CEO & President of APT, LLC. "Our collaboration with MedLog/Optimal Healthcare Solutions underscores our commitment to expanding access to APTT3X formulation and providing superior wound care solutions to government healthcare agencies."As a company dedicated to advancing healthcare and improving patient outcomes, APT, LLC remains at the forefront of innovation in wound care. The recent approvals and collaborations mark significant milestones for us, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the medical community.For more information about APT, LLC and APTT3X formulation and its advanced wound care solutions, please visit .

Brian Huber

Patient Focused Tele-Health, LLC

+1 800-918-7534

email us here