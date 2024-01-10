Aap ́S Antibacterial Silver Technology Trauma Human Clinical Trial Recruited More Than One Hundred Patients By Year-End

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

aap Implantate AG (XETRA:AAQ)

- Rubino Di GirolamoBERLIN, GERMANY, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With regard to its innovative antibacterial implant technology, aap was able to successfully accelerate recruitment in the ongoing human clinical trial with the adapted study design in the course of 2023 and has already successfully recruited more than 100 patients by 31 December 2023.aap currently assumes that the recruitment phase will be completed as planned in the course of 2024, involving up to 14 clinical trial centers. Further successful compassionate use cases make aap optimistic that corresponding results will also be achieved in the human clinical trial.With its pioneering antibacterial implant technology, in which elemental silver is incorporated into the implant surface in an extremely low but highly effective concentration, aap is striving for a unique selling point that effectively counters the increasing resistance to antibiotics in medicine and has the potential to become the gold standard in traumatology. Depending on the human clinical trial and the regulatory authorities, aap expects the first market launch of its innovative technology in three years.In addition to the human clinical trial, the company will increasingly participate in events organized by medical and scientific associations at national and international level in the coming months to raise awareness of its disruptive technology on the global market and make initial preparations for a market launch.The licensing of aap's innovative antibacterial implant technology for other indications is also to be further advanced in the course of 2024, with initial commercialization opportunities already emerging.The human clinical study is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research ("BMBF"). The grant awarded to the company (funding codes 13GW0313A+B, 13GW0449A+B) is part of the "Healthcare industry" field of action in the BMBF's Health Research Framework Program (= funding body). According to the BMBF, projects on the topic of "Transferring medical technology solutions to patient care - proving clinical evidence without delay" are being funded. For further information, please refer to the relevant guidelines on the BMBF website: .-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German stock exchanges -About aap Implantate AGaap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily utilizes a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company utilizes a sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Sales are conducted via distribution agents. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ). For further information, please visit our website at .The figures presented in this press release may be subject to technical rounding differences that do not affect the overall picture.Forward-looking statementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Executive Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those that aap has described in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore only apply on the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to adapt them to future events or developments.If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board/ CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 BerlinPhone: +49 (0)30 75019 - 294; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 - 290; Email: ....

