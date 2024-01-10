City Of New Braunfels, TX, Expands Partnership With Opengov To Centralize Procurement Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The software's automated workflow processes and vendor management tools are expected to streamline solicitation development & standardize operating procedures.

WAUWATOSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to eliminate manual, paper-based systems and establish a unified source for procurement data, the City of New Braunfels, TX, was on the hunt for a new solution. After surveying its options, the City decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for our nation's local governments.Located 30 minutes from San Antonio, leadership in the City of New Braunfels was committed to enhancing its procurement services for both internal and external partners. In the search for a new solution, the City sought a platform that could automate and centralize procurement processes, thereby increasing efficiency in solicitation development. OpenGov Procurement emerged as the ideal choice for its comprehensive contract management, robust reporting capabilities, and promise of streamlining solicitation development.In adopting OpenGov Procurement, the City of New Braunfels is set to transform its procurement operations. The software's centralized platform, automated workflow processes, and vendor management tools are expected to streamline solicitation development and standardize operating procedures. These advancements are expected to significantly reduce review times and improve operational efficiency, potentially helping the City of New Braunfels manage its resources even more effectively.The City of New Braunfels joins the ranks of numerous public sector organizations utilizing OpenGov's cloud-based software to revolutionize government operations.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here