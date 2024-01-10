Atlantic City Municipal Utility Authority Enhances Operations With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WAUWATOSA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seeking to overcome challenges like paper-based work and the lack of a GIS integration, the Atlantic City Municipal Utility Authority embarked on a quest for a better solution. Its search led to OpenGov , known for its advanced software systems tailored for the public sector.Located in Atlantic City, NJ, the Atlantic City Municipal Utility Authority was determined to modernize its operations. In its search for a new asset management system, leadership wanted a single solution that could support the needs of all of its departments. The selection of Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov was a pivotal move, driven by the system's ability to offer enhanced visibility into capital assets, a GIS integration, and a powerful mobile application, among other benefits.The Atlantic City Municipal Utility Authority is now on the brink of a major transformation. With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management, the Authority is set to access innovative tools for asset management, which promise to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and align with its commitment to forward-thinking and sustainable management practices.Joining the ranks of numerous public sector entities, the Atlantic City Municipal Utility Authority is now leveraging OpenGov's cloud-based software to revolutionize its operational workflows.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

