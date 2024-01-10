Dental Haus Provides Family Dental Care In Edmonton, AB

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dental Haus proudly offers comprehensive family dentistry in Edmonton.

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dental Haus proudly offers comprehensive family dentistry in Edmonton. As the premier Old Strathcona dental clinic conveniently located at 8230 105 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5H9, Canada, Dental Haus is committed to providing exceptional dental care from a team of highly educated and dedicated professionals.With a collective commitment to patient-centric care, Dental Haus brings together a seasoned team devoted to delivering long-lasting, reliable, and personalized dental services to the Old Strathcona community.Dental Haus understands that exceptional patient care transcends services; it involves prioritizing individual comfort and fostering an environment where unique dental needs can be openly discussed. Whether for routine check-ups or unforeseen emergencies, the clinic assures unparalleled care and a stress-free experience for every visitor.Dr. Curtis J. Shell, an esteemed professional with vast experience, has been integral to Edmonton's dental landscape since 1983. His unwavering commitment to excellence in dental care remains a cornerstone of Dental Haus. Dr. Llewelyn A. Paras, a proud University of Sydney graduate, brings her passion and expertise to complement the clinic's dedication to personalized patient service.Dental Haus dentists believe every patient deserves tailored care for optimal oral health. They aim to evaluate each patient's dental health meticulously, recommending the most appropriate treatments to keep every smile radiant.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call Dental Haus at 780-433-3368 or email ....About Dental Haus: Dental Haus stands as the pinnacle Old Strathcona dental clinic, delivering exceptional family dentistry in Edmonton, AB. With a seasoned team of devoted professionals, their commitment lies in fostering enduring, patient-centered care. Dental Haus prioritizes personalized attention, ensuring comfort and confidence for every smile entrusted to their hands.Address: 8230 105 St NW, Suite 202City: EdmontonProvince: ABCountry: CanadaPostal code: T6E 4X8Fax number: 780-439-5484

