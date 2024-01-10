Industrial Robotics Market To Surpass USD 59.93 Bn By 2030, Driven By Automation Advancements & Key Market Drivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Industrial Robotics Market Report Overview:The growth of the Industrial Robotics Market is intricately tied to technological innovations, economic trends, global manufacturing dynamics, and the continuous pursuit of operational excellence in various industries. As these factors continue to evolve, the industrial robotics sector is poised for sustained expansion, offering transformative solutions to diverse manufacturing challenges.In the ever-evolving landscape of the Industrial Robotics Market, the convergence of artificial intelligence and robotics opens new frontiers. Cutting-edge developments in machine learning algorithms empower robots to adapt and learn in real-time, enhancing their decision-making capabilities on the factory floor. This synergy not only optimizes efficiency but also paves the way for collaborative robotics, where humans and robots work seamlessly together, unlocking unprecedented levels of productivity. As industries increasingly embrace this intelligent integration, the industrial robotics sector not only addresses current manufacturing challenges but becomes a catalyst for shaping the future of smart, interconnected, and efficient production ecosystems.In a recent report by SNS Insider, the Industrial Robotics Market has emerged as a transformative force, valued at USD 25.45 billion in 2022 and projected to soar to USD 59.93 billion by 2030. The forecast indicates a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. This unprecedented growth is propelled by a myriad of factors, including advancements in automation, increased demand for precision, and the pivotal role of industrial robots in optimizing production processes.Get a Sample Report of Industrial Robotics Market@Market Report ScopeIndustrial robots, the mechanical workhorses of modern manufacturing, are programmable machines designed to execute various tasks autonomously. These tasks range from assembling and welding to painting and palletizing. The key components of industrial robots include drives, end-effectors, robotic manipulators, sensors, and controls. These robots, equipped with a robotic controller serving as their brain, interact with their surroundings through sensors like microphones and cameras. The types of industrial robots vary, including Cartesian, collaborative, SCARA, articulated, and cylindrical robots, each chosen based on factors like movement freedom, size requirements, and payload capacity. This diverse array of robots contributes to the optimization of production processes, ensuring efficiency and quality outcomes.Market AnalysisIndustrial robots are at the forefront of manufacturing automation, revolutionizing core operations in industries such as e-commerce, electronics, and automotive. Economic growth, coupled with the rising penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and significant investments in robotics, contributes substantially to the market's expansion. Initiatives like 'Made in China 2025' highlight the global push toward innovation-driven manufacturing. The advent of Industry 4.0 has ushered in technologies like collaborative robots and AI-enabled systems, enhancing efficiency and safety in various industries. The increasing adoption of collaborative robots is poised to impact sectors such as plastics, food and consumer goods, semiconductors and electronics, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals.Segment Analysis. By Application: Articulated industrial robotics dominate the market, boasting overwhelming sales share due to their versatility in tasks such as assembling, palletizing, welding, and painting. Their multi-purpose applications and enhanced mobility set them apart in the industrial landscape.. By Type: Although the type category currently dominates the market, the articulated segment is predicted to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, showcasing its potential for sustained growth.. By End-user: The automotive industry is witnessing a shift towards energy-efficient drive systems and electric vehicles, driving the demand for industrial robots. Additionally, precision-critical industries like medicines, food, and beverages are key focus areas for industrial robot manufacturers.Growth Factors. Industrial robots are designed to perform repetitive tasks with precision and consistency, leading to increased productivity. The ability to work continuously without fatigue allows for higher production output.. By automating various manufacturing processes, companies can significantly reduce labor costs, minimize errors, and enhance overall operational efficiency.. The advent of Industry 4.0, characterized by the fusion of digital technologies with manufacturing, has propelled the development of smart factories. Industrial robots equipped with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) contribute to seamless automation and data-driven decision-making.Opportunities. Fueling the utilization of robotics products is the substantial reliance of manufacturing industries.. Significant investments by the automobile industry in technological progress are contributing to the upward trajectory.. An observable trend is the escalating automation within the electronics industry.. Industries are gradually reverting to regular production and service operations.. The escalating adoption of robotics in small and medium-sized businesses is on a consistent rise.Key Drivers. Elevating the Industrial Robotics Market is the upward surge in demand for collaborative robots across diverse industry segments.. Propelling this advancement are initiatives fostered through government and public-private partnerships.. A noticeable uptick is witnessed in the count of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), paralleled by a growing hunger for automation within this sector.. Witnessing swift expansion, automation is making remarkable strides in the automotive and electronic industries.Key Regional DevelopmentAsia-Pacific emerged as the leader in the industrial robotics market in 2020, with LAMEA expected to maintain dominance in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific's rapid adoption of robotics products positions it as the leading region, while European countries contribute significantly to the market, particularly in industries like automotive and electronics.Key PlayersList of major key players in Industrial Robotics market:1. ABB2. DÜrr3. FANUC4. YASKAWA5. KUKA6. Denso Corporation7. Mitsubishi Electric8. Kawasaki Heavy Industries9. Universal Robots A/S10. NACHI-FUJIKOSHI11. Panasonic Corporation12. Rockwell Automation, Inc.13. Bosch GmbH14. Yaskawa Electric Corporation15. Toshiba Corporation16. Seiko EpsonKey Takeaways. The Industrial Robotics Market is set to redefine manufacturing processes, with a projected value exceeding USD 59.93 billion by 2030.. Collaborative robots and advancements in Industry 4.0 are pivotal in driving the market, enhancing workplace safety, and streamlining production.. Asia-Pacific stands as a frontrunner in the adoption of industrial robotics, reshaping the global industrial landscape.Recent DevelopmentsIn July 2022: ABB and SKF's collaboration explores opportunities in manufacturing process automation, aiming to enhance production efficiency.In May 2022: Cornell University introduces a 6,000-pound industrial robot for 3D printing of large-scale buildings, presenting potential efficiency and sustainability benefits to the construction industry.Buy Complete Research Report of Industrial Robotics Market @Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation, By Application9. Global Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation, By Type10. Global Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation, By End-user11. Global Industrial Robotics Market Segmentation, By Component12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles13.1 Denso Corporation (Japan)13.1.1 Financial13.1.2 Products/ Services Offered13.1.3 SWOT Analysis13.1.4 The SNS view13.2 ABB (Switzerland)13.3 DÜrr (Germany)13.4 FANUC (Japan)13.5 YASKAWA (Japan)13.6 KUKA (Germany)13.7 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)13.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)13.9 Universal Robots A/S13.10 NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan)13.11 Panasonic Corporation13.12 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)13.13 Bosch GmbH (Germany)13.14 Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)13.15 Toshiba Corporation (Japan)13.16 Seiko Epson (Japan)14. Competitive Landscape15. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

