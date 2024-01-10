Hard Asset Management Acquires The Legendary 1907 $10 Indian Rolled Edge Satin Finish Certified PCGS Proof 67

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) A Rarity Like No Other: Hard Asset Management Adds Unique 1907 Proof $10 Rolled Edge to Its Reserve Collection

SAN JUAN, PR / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / In a landmark acquisition, Hard Asset Management proudly announces the addition of the singularly unique 1907 $10 Rolled Edge Satin Finish Graded PCGS PR67 to its prestigious reserve collection. This coin is a marvel in the entire numismatic community, a one-of-a-kind masterpiece of rarity, historical significance, and impeccable craftsmanship.

The 1907 $10 Indian Rolled Edge variety stands as a beacon of rarity and historical importance in the realm of U.S. numismatics. While the business strike version of this coin is already among the rarest, with a net mintage of just 42 pieces, the proof version is in a league of its own.

This unique proof coin, previously owned by U.S. Mint Director F.A. Leach and billionaire Texas Rangers owner Bob Simpson, is the only known proof striking example in existence, solidifying its status as a numismatic giant.

Christian Briggs, CEO of Hard Asset Management, expressed his enthusiasm for this extraordinary acquisition, stating, "This 1907 $10 Rolled Edge PCGS proof 67 is a museum-class ultra-rarity that represents the pinnacle of coin collecting. It's not just a coin; it's a one-of-a-kind piece of art, a segment of unimaginable historical significance, and a testament to the vision of President Theodore Roosevelt and Master Sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens."

This 1907 Rolled Edge Eagle, certified PCGS PR67 Satin Finish, is astounding in every aspect, setting itself apart as something special, unlike any others of its kind. With just four owners since it was first issued, it has escaped the normal handling that most others witnessed. The surfaces are brilliant and satiny, and the strike is exceptionally bold, revealing details often unseen in other examples.

According to documents from PCGS, this is the same coin that sold at a public auction in 2011 for nearly $2.2 million. Its recent valuation, considering comparable pieces, suggests it is significantly undervalued, given its unparalleled rarity and condition. Recognized by many industry leaders, dealers, and collectors in the numismatic community worldwide, the 1907 Rolled Edge Satin Finish Proof 67 $10 Indian is considered to have as much historical significance, importance, and value as the 1794 $1 (which sold for $10 million in 2013), the 1804 $1 (sold for $7.86 million in 2021), and the 1933 Double Eagle (sold for $18.9 million). Its significance is considered priceless. This acquisition by Hard Asset Management clearly demonstrates the company's dedication to providing its clients with access to the most extraordinary and significant numismatic pieces in the world.

