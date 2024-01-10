Zelensky Meets With Lithuanian Counterpart Nauseda In Vilnius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda during an official visit to Vilnius.

The video of the official meeting of the two leaders was posted on Zelensky's Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

It is expected that the Ukrainian president will hold talks with the president of Lithuania, as well as the prime minister, and the speaker of the Seimas, as well as meet with representatives of political forces, mass media, and the Ukrainian community in Vilnius.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, on Wednesday, launching his Baltic tour, as he also plans to visit Latvia and Estonia.