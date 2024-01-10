Two Drones Attack Russian Strategic Bombers' Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two drones attacked Russia's Saratov region where they were reportedly“shot down” and“fell” on the Engels 2 military airfield.

That's according to the ASTRA Telegram channel, referring to its sources on the ground, Ukrinform reports.

The consequences of the attack are yet to be clarified, the report adds.

Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that an UAV had been downed over Saratov region, offering

no details about the incident.

Russia'sair base comes under attack

As reported earlier, the military airfield in Engels, which is home to Russia's strategic bombers, was also attacked in late 2022. It is known that the Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers launching missiles at Ukraine take off from the said base. According to inverified reports, Russia's defense officials confirmed three servicemen had been killed in that attack, after which some of the warplanes were relocated to other airfields.