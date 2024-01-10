Two Drones Attack Russian Strategic Bombers' Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two drones attacked Russia's Saratov region where they were reportedly“shot down” and“fell” on the Engels 2 military airfield.
That's according to the ASTRA Telegram channel, referring to its sources on the ground, Ukrinform reports.
The consequences of the attack are yet to be clarified, the report adds.
Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that an UAV had been downed over Saratov region, offering Read also:
no details about the incident.
Russia's Engels
air base comes under attack
As reported earlier, the military airfield in Engels, which is home to Russia's strategic bombers, was also attacked in late 2022. It is known that the Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers launching missiles at Ukraine take off from the said base. According to inverified reports, Russia's defense officials confirmed three servicemen had been killed in that attack, after which some of the warplanes were relocated to other airfields.
MENAFN10012024000193011044ID1107703774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.