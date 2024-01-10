Azerbaijan To Construct Two Solar Plants At Year End - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijan plans
to build two solar power plants and one wind power plant by the end
of 2024 and 2025, respectively, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov's post on X (Twitter).
The minister noted that such an agreement was reached following
the visit of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President to Baku and
the signing of a package of agreements on the development of green
energy projects.
"We committed to strengthening our relationship even further in
order to demonstrate our solidarity for a green world. We want to
begin construction of two SPPs with a total capacity of 760 MW by
the end of this year and one WPP with a capacity of 240 MW next
year," he explained.
Azerbaijan and the UAE signed several documents in the field of
energy on January 9.
One of them, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the
Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Investment of
the UAE, envisages the establishment of a framework for investment
cooperation, especially in transmission projects, grid development,
and the exchange of technical expertise and experience in the
energy sector.
The MoU includes exploring investment opportunities on the two
GW onshore solar power, two GW wind power, and six GW offshore wind
power projects, rooftop solar, green hydrogen, green ammonia,
synthetic methane, sustainable aviation fuel production, and green
energy export projects.
Besides, a calendar of events (road map) has also been agreed
upon for the construction of solar and wind power plants with a
capacity of one GW on land in Azerbaijan in 2024-2027 (one wind
farm and two solar power plants).
strategic cooperation agreement between Abu Dhabi National Oil
Company (ADNOC) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR).
The Ministries of Finance of Azerbaijan and the UAE signed a
memorandum of understanding on cooperation; the Ministry of Ecology
and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Climate
Change and Environment of the UAE signed a protocol of intent.
