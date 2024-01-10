Kazakhstan To Integrate Water Resources Information System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 10. Kazakhstan will
create a unified information system for water resources, Trend reports.
The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation is developing the
system in collaboration with the National Company "Kazakhstan
Garysh Sapary."
The system will provide information on the state of the
country's water management facilities.
As a result, the system will allow for the monitoring of the
distribution and use of the country's water resources all the way
down to the end user.
In this regard, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation
Nurzhan Nurzhigitov stated that digitization of water resources is
critical.
"Today, work is underway to digitalize irrigation networks in
several regions of Kazakhstan. In the future, it is planned to
integrate digitalization elements into the general information
system," the minister said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of
Kazakhstan has developed a Comprehensive Plan for the Development
of Water Resources for 2024-2030.
Thus, during this period of time, Kazakhstan will build 20 new
reservoirs as well as reconstruct 15 existing reservoirs and more
than 14,000 kilometers of irrigation systems.
The implementation of the plan will increase the volume of water
resources by 3.7 cubic kilometers, expand the area of irrigated
land to 2.2 million hectares, reduce annual losses of irrigation
water and increase its volume by 3 cubic kilometers.
