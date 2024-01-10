Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Somali Acting Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday with HE Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and State Minister at the Federal Republic of Somalia Ali Mohamed Omar, who is currently visiting the country.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and the latest developments in Somalia, in addition to several issues of common concern.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed during the meeting the support for efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability of Somalia and achieving development and prosperity for its brotherly people.

