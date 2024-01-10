Kuwait Parliament Speaker Congratulates Oman On Sultan's Throne Assumption Anniv.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent on Wednesday two cables of congratulations to President of Oman's State Council Sheikh Abdulmalik Al-Khalili and Chairman of the Shura Council Sheikh Khalid Al-Mawali on the fourth anniversary of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik's throne assumption. (end) aa

