Kuwait Parliament Speaker Congratulates Oman On Sultan's Throne Assumption Anniv.


1/10/2024 6:05:18 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun sent on Wednesday two cables of congratulations to President of Oman's State Council Sheikh Abdulmalik Al-Khalili and Chairman of the Shura Council Sheikh Khalid Al-Mawali on the fourth anniversary of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik's throne assumption. (end)
