Screenplay Of Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer ‘Joram’ Acquired By Oscar Library For Core Collection

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) The screenplay of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film 'Joram' has been acquired by the Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for its Permanent Core Collection.

The Academy adds the screenplays in its core collection which are accessible to students, filmmakers, writers, actors and others from the field of cinema, for the purpose of research.

Over the years, this collection has grown to include scripts for more than 11,000 produced films from the year 1910 to the present.

Commenting on the same, writer-director Devashish Makhija said:“Creating Joram took endless passion and commitment from a small army of brilliant people. We are thrilled to see the film's screenplay become a part of the Academy Library's Permanent Core Collection. This recognition from such a prestigious institution is rare, precious, and humbling. Our sincere thanks to the Academy.”

'Joram' has been written and directed by Devashish Makhija, and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Anupama Bose & Makhijafilm.

--IANS

aa/kvd