At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, US Consul General Advocates For Deeper US-India Ties

Gandhinagar, Jan 10 (IANS) US Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey on Wednesday highlighted shared values between India and Washington and said that the partmership between the two countries is one of the most consequential in the world today.

Addressing a seminar titled 'Shaping the Future: The Evolving India-US Bilateral Relationship' at 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, he expressed a keen interest in India's developments in AI and the opportunity to test and evaluate these projects.

"The takeaway from this summit for the US is not just to sell products in India but to co-develop with Indian partners," Hankey said.

The seminar focused on enhancing the partnership between India and the US in various sectors and saw the presence of global leaders and dignitaries.

Highlighting the shared values between the two nations, he remarked, "The US and India partnership is one of the most consequential in the world today. Though we are two different countries, our constitutions resonate with the common phrase, 'We the People,' emphasising that people are at the heart of our value systems."

In a nod to the strong educational and cultural ties, Hankey revealed that "the Mumbai office has issued more student visas than any other office globally".

He also pointed out the significant presence of the Gujarati community in the US, with 1.5 million people from Gujarat contributing to the robust Indo-US relations."

