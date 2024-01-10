Ukrainians advised to slash energy usage

(MENAFN) Ukraine is facing a critical energy crisis, prompting authorities to urgently request citizens to reduce energy consumption as the national power grid grapples with increased strain. The plea was issued on Monday by Ukrenergo, the country's national energy operator, which highlighted a significant surge in consumption, particularly during a spell of adverse weather conditions and low temperatures.



The country's power infrastructure has already been severely damaged by Russian airstrikes, a retaliatory response to what Russia deemed a "terrorist attack" on the strategically vital Crimean Bridge in 2022. The appeal comes as Ukraine anticipates an impending period of extremely cold weather, with temperatures forecasted to plummet to as low as -27°C (-16°F) in certain regions.



Ukrenergo reported that energy consumption during lunchtime on January 8 had surpassed the figures of the previous working day by more than 13 percent, attributing the surge to the start of the workweek, inclement weather in the southern regions disrupting power supply, and the overall strain on the compromised power infrastructure.



As of Monday, over 157,000 consumers were affected by blackouts, according to the Energy Ministry, underscoring the urgency of the situation. In response, Ukrenergo issued a plea to the Ukrainian population, urging them to conserve electricity and published an unconventional appeal featuring two images of a cat. The first image depicted a smaller, healthier cat symbolizing January 5's energy figures, while the second showed a noticeably chubbier cat representing the increased consumption on January 8, cleverly using visual metaphors to convey the gravity of the energy consumption issue.



The plea for energy conservation reflects the broader challenges faced by Ukraine's power sector, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and environmental factors. As citizens grapple with the impact of blackouts and potential disruptions, the call to conserve energy serves as a vital measure to alleviate strain on the national power grid and ensure the sustainable provision of electricity in the midst of adverse conditions.



