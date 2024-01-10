Scholz says EU country should take Ukraine assistance seriously

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has issued a call to action for European Union (EU) member states to intensify their military support to Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive plan outlining specific contributions from each nation. Scholz highlighted Germany's significant role as the second-largest supplier of weapons to Kiev after the United States, urging fellow European Union leaders to present a coordinated strategy by the next month.



During a press conference in Berlin following a meeting with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Scholz emphasized the importance of European Union nations demonstrating unity in upholding "European values." He revealed that Germany, between February 2022 and October 31, 2023, contributed nearly USD23 billion out of the total USD146 billion provided by the EU in military, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine during the ongoing conflict with Russia.



While expressing Germany's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine, Scholz stressed the necessity for sustained efforts, asserting that assistance would continue "for as long as is necessary." The Kiel Institute for World Economy (IfW) reported that Germany alone has earmarked more than seven billion euros (USD7.67 billion) in military aid for Kiev in the current year, including the provision of air defense systems.



Despite Germany's substantial contributions, Scholz acknowledged that a collective effort is essential, stating that even the significant German contribution "won't be enough to ensure Ukraine's security in the long run." The chancellor's plea for a cohesive and comprehensive plan from European Union member states underscores the urgency of addressing the evolving security situation in Ukraine and reflects a broader call for solidarity within the European bloc.



As tensions persist in Eastern Europe, Scholz's appeal emphasizes the imperative for European Union nations to align their strategies and resources to provide effective and sustained support to Ukraine. The ongoing conflict remains a focal point of international concern, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts in upholding stability and security in the region.





