South Korea prohibits eating dogmeat

In a groundbreaking decision, South Korea's parliament has voted to prohibit the sale and consumption of dog meat, marking a significant cultural shift in a country where the practice was once widespread. The vote, which took place on Tuesday, saw 208 out of 300 lawmakers supporting the ban, with two abstaining. The move comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee, who themselves own six dogs and eight cats, passionately advocated for the ban since its proposal in September.



JungAh Chae, the executive director of Humane Society International Korea, hailed the decision as "history in the making" and a testament to the dedication of the animal protection movement. In a statement following the vote, Chae expressed both joy for the positive change and sadness for the millions of dogs that were part of the now-banned industry. She emphasized that South Korea can now transition to a more compassionate and dog-friendly future.



The newly passed law, scheduled to take effect in 2027, bans the raising, slaughter, and sale of dog meat for human consumption. Penalties for violations include fines of up to 30 million won (USD22,800) or up to three years in prison. However, it's important to note that there is no penalty for the consumption of dog meat.



The tradition of consuming dog meat in South Korea, rooted in coping with summer humidity, has been on the decline. Increasingly, the perception of dogs has shifted from being a food source to beloved family pets. The ban reflects this changing attitude towards animals and aligns with a broader global trend advocating for the ethical treatment of animals.



President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee's advocacy for the ban underscores the influential role that leadership can play in shaping societal values and norms. As South Korea takes this historic step, it not only puts an end to a controversial practice but also sets an example for other nations to consider the ethical treatment of animals in their cultural and legal frameworks.



