Scientists assure 2023 as hottest year registered

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking revelation, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has unequivocally declared 2023 as the hottest year on record, possibly marking an unparalleled milestone in the Earth's climatic history. The findings, presented in the annual Global Climate Highlights report published by the C3S on Tuesday, reveal a global average temperature of 14.98 degrees Celsius according to the ERA5 data set, surpassing the previous record-holder, 2016, by a substantial 0.17 degrees.



Director Carlos Buontempo, in an interview with Reuters, described this margin as "remarkable," emphasizing the severity of the temperature increase. Despite historical temperature records only dating back to 1850, scientists at C3S employed innovative methods, including analyzing tree rings and air bubbles in glaciers, to assert that 2023 is "very likely" the warmest year in an astonishing 100,000 years.



One of the most alarming aspects of 2023's climatic narrative is the revelation that every single day throughout the year was more than one degree Celsius hotter than the average temperatures recorded during the "pre-industrial" reference period of 1850 to 1900. The months spanning June to December experienced higher temperatures compared to their historical counterparts, with July and August emerging as the warmest two months ever recorded. July, in particular, witnessed the highest absolute temperatures.



With temperatures last year averaging 1.48 degrees warmer than the pre-industrial level, scientists are now sounding the alarm, predicting that the upcoming year is poised to exceed the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees of warming. This threshold, enshrined in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, serves as a pivotal marker, symbolizing the point at which the most severe consequences of climate change are anticipated to materialize.



As the world grapples with the tangible impacts of this record-breaking heat and the potential acceleration of climate-related challenges, the C3S report underscores the urgency for global leaders to intensify efforts in combating climate change. The predictions for the coming year exceeding the 1.5-degree threshold serve as a stark reminder of the critical need for nations to align their climate policies with international agreements, emphasizing the imperative for collective action to address the escalating climate crisis.





MENAFN10012024000045015687ID1107703733