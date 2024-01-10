Media reports Hungary establishing conditions for EU assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Hungarian officials have reportedly outlined conditions for lifting their country's veto on a EUR50 billion (USD54.6 billion) European Union (EU) aid package earmarked for Ukraine. The stipulations, revealed during a meeting of the European Union's 27 budget experts last Friday, propose an annual review process for the EUR12.5 billion in grants and loans allocated to Ukraine over a four-year period. This move, signaling a potential shift in Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's stance, comes after he blocked the aid package during the European Union's December summit in Brussels.



According to reports from Politico, three unidentified European Union diplomats disclosed the details of Hungary's proposal, emphasizing that the funds would be subject to unanimous approvals by the European Council. Orban, who advocates for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through negotiations, had faced pressure from European Union leaders to reconsider his veto before the bloc's upcoming February 1 meeting. The Hungarian leader had previously hinted at the possibility of obstructing Ukraine's European Union accession, although he abstained from the council's vote last month to initiate accession talks with Kiev.



The suggested requirement for annual votes to approve the European Union's Ukraine aid package introduces a layer of complexity and potential leverage for Orban. By adopting this approach, Hungary could potentially block funding or demand concessions from Brussels during each yearly review. However, European Union diplomats expressed concerns that this arrangement may undermine Ukraine's financial predictability, as the aid program, designed to span four years, would be funded through the European Union's seven-year budget.



As the diplomatic tug-of-war continues between Hungary and the European Union, the implications of this proposed review process raise questions about the efficacy of such conditions in ensuring a smooth and sustained flow of aid to Ukraine. The development also underscores the delicate balance between political considerations and humanitarian assistance within the context of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region. The February 1 European Union meeting is anticipated to provide further insights into whether Hungary's conditions will be accepted and how they might impact the broader dynamics of European Union-Ukraine relations.





MENAFN10012024000045015687ID1107703732