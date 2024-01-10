BW Offshore: Decision Related To Mandatory Offer For All Shares In BW Energy From BW Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decision related to mandatory offer for all shares in BW Energy from BW Group

Oslo, 10 January 2023 - Reference is made to the announcement made by BW Group Limited (the "Offeror") on 13 December 2023 regarding the launch of a mandatory offer for all issued and outstanding common shares of BW Energy Limited ("BW Energy") not already owned by the Offeror at a price of NOK 27 per share (the "Offer"), and the offer document for the Offer dated 13 December 2023. BW Offshore Limited ("BW Offshore" or the "Company") owns 58,111,461 (22.52%) shares in BW Energy.



Following the Offeror's announcement on 30 November 2023 of its intention to launch the Offer, BW Offshore engaged Arctic Securities AS as its independent financial advisor to assist the Company in assessing the Offer. Based on careful assessment of the Offer, and after having taken into consideration valuation advice received from Arctic Securities AS, BW Offshore's strategy and such other factors as the Company deemed relevant, BW Offshore has resolved not to accept the Offer.

Andreas Sohmen-Pao who is the Chairman of the Offeror, the Company and BW Energy, and Carl Krogh Arnet, CEO of BW Energy and a board member of the Company, have not participated in BW Offshore's discussions and decisions relating to the Offer.

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block in, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil and a 95%interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 546 million barrels of oil equivalents at the start of 2023, when including the Golfinho Clusters.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act