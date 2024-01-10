Leading All-In-One CMMS Provider, PEMAC, Reinforces Confidence And Extends Partnership With Comparesoft

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PEMAC specialises in strategic maintenance and asset management software. Its product, PEMAC ASSETS, offers comprehensive asset management and maintenance solutions in the form of an all-in-one CMMS solution. It focuses on identifying critical assets, creating maintenance plans, and ensuring compliance. PEMAC's software enhances cost efficiency, improves equipment reliability, and aids in data-driven decision-making. The company provides a range of services, including project implementation, optimisation, business intelligence, and training, designed to integrate seamlessly with businesses. PEMAC prioritises client-centric support and effective maintenance solutions.PEMAC's dedication to excellence is reflected in its broad range of industry solutions, including those for the life sciences, food and beverage, energy, and manufacturing sectors. With a strong foundation in the industry, PEMAC has established itself by offering strategic maintenance and asset management software, PEMAC ASSETS, to hundreds of clients globally. PEMAC is recognised for its fast, but thorough implementation, user-friendly interface, seamless integration capabilities, and significant value contribution to operational efficiency.Reflecting on the reinforced partnership, Stephen Davis, Marketing Director at PEMAC, remarked,“Since Collaborating with Comparesoft , we have seen substantial benefits. Comparesoft's platform has been instrumental in effectively connecting us with the right software users, particularly those in the initial stages of their decision-making process. Renewing our partnership with Comparesoft stands as a strong indicator of our commitment to ongoing growth and outreach."Comparesoft combines AI and human insight to streamline software selection for businesses, providing an ad-free platform that matches unique business needs. Notable users include Transport for London, Barclays, The NHS, and BAE Systems.Prasanna Kulkarni, Founder and Product Architect of Comparesoft, commented,“PEMAC ASSETS' robust features and user-friendly interface along with a comprehensive suite of support, training, and optimisation services make it an excellent choice for those seeking asset management and maintenance software on our platform. We are thrilled that PEMAC has decided to continue our partnership.”Both Comparesoft and PEMAC are optimistic about the mutual benefits that this renewed partnership will bring.Comparesoft is backed by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia Fund

