Horses Healing Hearts Graces The National Stage With A Feature On MSNBC Morning Joe

MSNBC Morning Joe features benefits of equine therapy helping children of Trauma

Horses Healing Hearts provides transformative experiences for children, enabling them to break the cycle of addiction through equine-assisted programs.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Horses Healing Hearts (HHH), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children affected by parental addiction, recently gained national recognition with a featured segment on MSNBC Morning Joe. The 4+ minute spotlight showcased HHH's mission to break the generational cycle of addiction and its pivotal role in helping children who grapple with the trauma of growing up in families affected by addiction.

MSNBC Morning Joe 4+ Minute Segment

This recent exposure on MSNBC Morning Joe follows HHH's inclusion in Women's World Magazine, and the film, "Without Wings" released in 2021. The film aired on PBS and was nominated in both the Palm Beach and Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festivals. The international exposure underscores the organization's growing impact on a national scale.

"Without Wings" Trailer - (Full Movie on hhhusa website)

Mission and Urgency:

Horses Healing Hearts is on a mission to provide transformative experiences for children, enabling them to break free from the cycle of addiction through equine-assisted programs. In the wake of the opioid and fentanyl crisis, the organization's services have become increasingly critical. With over 11 million children affected by addiction in the United States, HHH offers a lifeline by implementing a proven model that has successfully helped hundreds of kids in Palm Beach County.

Proven Impact:

HHH's programs are built upon a distinctive equine-assisted model with far-reaching benefits. Scientifically validated for lowering cortisol (the stress hormone) in children, the presence of horses fosters the cultivation of vital life skills. (WSU Cortisol Reduction in Youth "Horsing Around"). HHH participants are mentored and learn to trust and feel while they work with and ride horses. The program also facilitates positive life skills development, which in turn, empowers children to establish a healthy lifestyle, breaking the generational cycle of addiction. HHH's preventive impact extends beyond its immediate participants, creating an epigenetic effect that makes future generations less likely to misuse drugs or alcohol.

Call to Action:

As HHH's vital work continues, the organization looks forward to partnering with and receiving support from like-minded organizations committed to improving the health and welfare of youth across the nation.

Supporters have a unique opportunity to contribute to this transformative cause by sponsoring or attending the upcoming 10th Annual Denim & Diamonds Gala on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 from 6:30-10:30 pm at BMW Delray Beach.

Denim & Diamonds Event Information / Sponsors / Tickets

Contact:

Liz McGough-Olszewski

Founder / Executive Director

561-713-6133



About Horses Healing Hearts:

Horses Healing Hearts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the generational cycle of addiction by providing equine-assisted programs for children growing up in families affected by addiction. Through transformative experiences and the proven benefits of interacting with horses, HHH empowers children to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.







MSNBC Morning Joe features Horses Healing Hearts program helping children affected by trauma