Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aftermarket Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:



Akrapovic d.d. -

The company offers aftermarket motorcycle full exhaust systems such as the BMW F 700 GS 2017.

Arrow Special Parts S p A -

The company offers aftermarket motorcycle full exhaust systems such as GP2 silencers, INDY RACE EVO silencers, Pro Race silencers, and more.

British Customs LLC -

The company offers aftermarket motorcycle full exhaust systems such as BLEM A Shorty Predator Pro Slip-On for Triumph Thruxton 1200. For details on companies and their offerings –

Buy a report!

Based on

Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The surge in supersport motorcycle adoption in North America, unlike other regions, is notably influenced by demographic factors. The market is predominantly led by older riders, with an average age of 50, and 40% falling within the 51-65 age group.



Download a free sample report

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

The expansion of the aftermarket for motorcycle exhaust systems is primarily driven by the

growing demand for increased

motorcycle performance upgrades, aesthetics, and auditory appeal. Enthusiasts seek aftermarket parts like exhaust pipes, mufflers, catalytic converters, header pipes, slip-on exhausts, and full exhaust kits to customize and upgrade their bikes. This rise aligns with the market's inclination towards customization and high-performance exhaust systems, driving substantial growth in the Aftermarket for Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems

market.

Key Trend - The aftermarket motorcycle full exhaust systems market is witnessing a notable trend driven by the innovation of lightweight plug-and-play slip-on exhaust systems. This trend aligns with the industry's focus on emission control and features materials like carbon fiber exhaust, stainless steel exhaust, and titanium exhaust. These offerings cater to various needs such as racing exhaust, sound tuning, and dyno tuning. Additionally, advancements in exhaust gaskets, heat shields, and welded joints further accentuate the appeal of these systems. Major Challenges

- The aftermarket for motorcycle full exhaust systems faces a significant challenge due to the substantial costs linked to full system fitment. While enthusiasts seek bolt-on installation and tuned exhaust systems for performance gains and enhanced aesthetics, the high expenses deter widespread adoption. Despite offerings like resonators, removable baffles, exhaust tips, and noise reduction solutions by exhaust system manufacturers, cost constraints impede market growth in the realm of motorcycle accessories and customized exhaust solutions.



Market Segmentation

Based on

Material, the market is classified into aluminum, titanium, carbon fiber, and stainless steel.

The

aluminum segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The benefits of the low cost and durability of materials are behind this demand. Moreover, aluminum is not a heavy metal, it's not the lightest, but it's still durable compared to other metals. In addition, the sleeves and endcaps of slip-ons are usually made out of aluminum whereas stainless steel has been reserved for their inner parts.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The

motorcycle sensors market size is estimated to grow

by USD 6.95 billion at a CAGR of 6.72% between 2023 and 2028.



The

two-wheeler braking system market size is estimated to grow

by USD 944.79 million at a CAGR of 5.76% between 2023 and 2028.

