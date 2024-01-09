(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Rumble Inc. (“Rumble” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RUM) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.
