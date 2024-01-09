U.S., Ukraine Coordinate Steps To Strengthen Ukraine's Economy Development

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, representatives of the governments of the United States and Ukraine held an online discussion of further steps to create an additional impetus for the development of Ukraine's economy, including strategic industries and the business sector.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said this in a post on her Facebook page following the meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"Together with First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, we held an important meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink," Markarova said.

During the online meeting, "further joint steps with American partners to give additional impetus to Ukraine's economic development" were discussed in detail and coordinated, she wrote.

Particular attention was paid to the real sector of the economy, support for both strategic industries and small and medium-sized businesses.

As Ukrinform reported, last week, Ambassador Oksana Markarova said on MSNBC TV channel that Ukraine continue steadfast efforts to ensure that the United States understands the importance of further assistance to the country in its fight against Russian armed aggression.