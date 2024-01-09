Over 14M Ukrainians Need Humanitarian Aid - UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 14.6 million people – 40 % of the population in Ukraine – will need humanitarian assistance this year, according to the United Nations estimates.

This is said in a summary by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Ukrinform reports.

The OCHA stressed that civilians are being killed and injured in Ukraine daily, while their homes and critical infrastructure are being destroyed.

“On top of the violence, Ukraine is now in the grip of a deep winter. A continued, large-scale humanitarian operation is as urgent today as it ever was,” the organization said.

In addition, according to the UN, the war has also forced some 6.3 million Ukrainians to flee abroad.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, according to UN estimates, a year after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 13 million people still cannot return to their homes. Of these, about 8 million are refugees in Europe and more than 5 million are internally displaced persons.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said that assistance would be provided to nearly 900,000 Ukrainian civilians this winter.

Photo: ©Proliska/UNHCR/Artur Ulianitskyi