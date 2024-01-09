Zelensky, Belgian PM Discuss Unblocking Financial Assistance From EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo have discussed the coordination of European defense assistance and the importance of unblocking European financial assistance worth EUR 50 billion.

“Had a phone call with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian president congratulated Belgium on assuming the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and said he appreciates that support for Ukraine and international law is among its priorities.

Ukrainian, Romanian presidents discuss ways to increase capacity of border checkpoints

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine also appreciates the December decision of the European Council to open Ukraine's EU accession talks and expressed hope that with Belgium's support, Ukraine will make significant progress toward implementing further formal steps on this path.

During the call, Zelensky also informed about recent Russian air strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities and emphasized the need to bolster Ukraine's air defense system.

In addition, the leaders discussed bilateral defense cooperation and coordination of European defense assistance to Ukraine.

“Discussed the importance of unblocking the European financial assistance worth 50 billion euros, as well as the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula,” Zelensky summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform , Hungary has signaled that it may lift its veto over EU aid package worth EUR 50 billion to Ukraine, provided that the funding is reviewed annually.

Photo: President's Office