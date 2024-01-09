Kharkiv Under Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Kharkiv city at 23:00.
The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the mayor of Kharkiv reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The occupiers are launching strikes. Residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters," wrote Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration. Read also:
Sixteen injured civilians remain in Kharkiv
hospitals following Russian strikes
"Kharkiv is under rocket attacks," wrote Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
"The enemy again attacked from the Belgorod area, using presumably S-300 missile system," said the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhiy Melnyk (Marcel).
MENAFN09012024000193011044ID1107702241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.