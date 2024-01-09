Kharkiv Under Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in Kharkiv city at 23:00.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration and the mayor of Kharkiv reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers are launching strikes. Residents of Kharkiv and the region: stay in shelters," wrote Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration.

Sixteen injured civilians remain inhospitals following Russian strikes

"Kharkiv is under rocket attacks," wrote Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"The enemy again attacked from the Belgorod area, using presumably S-300 missile system," said the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhiy Melnyk (Marcel).