Zakarpattia Border Guards Receive Three Trucks From Czech Donors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards of the Chop detachment received three trucks from donors in the Czech Republic.

“As part of the cooperation, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic handed over three trucks donated by Fedrosa s.r.o. (the Czech Republic) to the detachment of Chop border guards," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

In particular, the border guards received the keys to Iveco Eurocargo, Man TGL 12.220, Man TGL 12.250.

Following the registration, the trucks will be used to increase the reliability of protection and defense of Ukraine's state borders.

Photo: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service