(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have already captured at least 41 Russian soldiers from temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The capture of at least 41 service members of the Russian Federation from occupied Crimea has been confirmed. Most of them are likely citizens of Ukraine," the post said.

The Mission also said that at least 632 soldiers of the Russian army had been buried on the peninsula, 475 of them likely citizens of Ukraine. The number of burials may be higher, as a significant part takes place without any coverage, the agency said.

Earlier reports said that 3,000 people had been illegally mobilized in the temporarily occupied Crimea since September 2023.