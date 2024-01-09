Cargo Turnover Through Danube Ports Increases To 29M T

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2023, cargo turnover through the Danube ports increased to 29 million tons, which is almost six times more than before the war.

This was announced by Yuriy Lytvyn, Head of the State Enterprise "Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority" (USPA), Ukrinform reports citing the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

"In 2023, we managed to achieve record results - thanks to our activities, more than 29 million tons of cargo passed through the Danube ports over the year. This is an increase of almost six times compared to the pre-war period. Also, the number of shipyards doubled to 13,045 units compared to 8,944 in 2022," he said.

Lytvyn noted that in 2023, USPA, together with business, launched 23 transshipment points and plans to implement 15 more such investment projects in the ports of Izmail and Reni.

In 2022-2023, operational dredging of 3.33 million cubic meters was carried out, which helped to significantly increase the number of vessels passing through. The number of pilot personnel was increased. At the port of Reni, 22 seagoing vessels and 40 barges were simultaneously accommodated at the berths.

In 2024, USPA plans to maintain the passport depths of Ukrainian seaports, as well as digitalize processes in the Danube ports and combine them into one common dispatch system with the ports of Odesa region.

The priorities for 2024 include technical support for pilots and updating ship traffic monitoring systems, repairing roads and railways, international cooperation under RDNA 3, as well as developing the Ukrainian sea corridor and expanding the range of cargo handled in ports.

As reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure expects to increase the export capacity of Ukrainian ports on the Danube to 4 million tons per month through cooperation with Romania.