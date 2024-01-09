Smartvault Releases New Pricing And Packaging Bundle For Accountants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Accounting Unlimited Plan provides unlimited eSignatures, Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA), file storage, and more in time for tax season.

SmartVault, a leading provider of an integrated, cloud-based document management and client portal platform, launched its Accounting Unlimited Plan that includes unlimited usage of eSignatures, knowledge-based authentications (KBAs), storage, PDF form fills, quotes, and more. While these digital tools are traditionally priced per use, SmartVault's Accounting Unlimited Plan offers unlimited usage at a fixed price, letting firms implement efficient digital workflows without worrying about costs or limited inventory. "As a CPA, I'm thrilled to have unlimited access to eSignatures and KBAs. Whether it's tax forms, engagement letters, or any other client documents requiring a signature, I can send as many as I need electronically and have them signed and authenticated quickly," Laura Bulas, CPA, Manager of LRB Accounting, LLC said. "And because the documents are automatically returned to the client's folders signed, the entire process is seamless. The Unlimited Plan will streamline our workflows and allow us to securely manage more documents than ever before." "Our primary goal is to streamline document workflows for our customers," said Dania Buchanan, President of SmartVault. "The Accounting Unlimited Plan means customers can now use electronic signatures and identify verification to enhance their operational efficiency and compliance posture – all at a fixed cost." The Accounting Unlimited Plan is $65 per month per user (when billed annually). SmartVault's Unlimited Plan also saves, on average, $2.50 per eSignature and KBA, resulting in thousands of dollars in potential savings per year.

