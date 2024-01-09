Costa Rican Vacations Launches First Annual Awards To Recognize Outstanding Hotel, Tour, And Individual Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Most Unique Swimming Pool in Costa Rica - Casa Chameleon (Las Catalinas)

By launching the Costa Rican Vacations Travel Awards, the company aims to inspire a higher standard of excellence within the tourism industry in Costa Rica.

- Casey Halloran, CEO of Costa Rican VacationsSAN JOSE, SAN JOSé, COSTA RICA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Costa Rican Vacations, a leading online travel agency in Costa Rica, is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural awards program designed to celebrate and honor the outstanding achievements of its partners around the country. These awards aim to recognize the exceptional contributions of Costa Rican Vacation's partners in delivering unparalleled travel experiences to their clients and fostering a culture of excellence within the industry.The Costa Rican Vacations Travel Awards were launched towards the end of 2023, with 14 categories across three sections (hotels, tours, individuals); one section (five categories) announced in October, the next in November, and the final category in early January. Agency hopes these awards will acknowledge how the diverse talents and innovative approaches from their partners have shaped their success over the course of 2023. From exceptional customer service and community work to family experiences and outstanding individuals working in tourism, these awards will highlight the exemplary efforts of Costa Rican Vacation's valued partners.The 14 Costa Rican Vacations Travel Awards categories include (with announced winners so far):Best Hotel Beds in Costa Rica - Arenas del Mar (Manuel Antonio)Best Hotel Bar in Costa Rica - Andaz Peninsula Papagayo (Papagayo)Most Unique Swimming Pool in Costa Rica - Casa Chameleon (Las Catalinas)Most Valuable Community Work by a Hotel - Hotel Punta Islita (Nicoya Peninsula)Best Hotel Customer Service - Nayara Resort (La Fortuna)Best Hidden Gem Adventures - Fun in the Sun Beach & Snorkeling Tour (Papagayo)Best New Tour - Paddle 9 Waterfall Tour (Manuel Antonio)Best Family Experience - Sky Adventures Combo Tour (La Fortuna)Best Nature Experience - Corcovado National Park (Osa Peninsula)Best Thermal Hot Springs Experience - Tabacon Hot Springs (La Fortuna)Top Tour for 2023 - Pure Trek Canyoning (La Fortuna)Best Tour Guide - Mauricio Martinez Matarrita (Arenas del Mar, Manuel Antonio)Best Service by an Individual - Tatiana Azofeifa (Senda, Monteverde)Lifetime Services to Tourism - Hugo Lobo (Tabacon Resort)Nomination Process:The winning partners were nominated by Costa Rican Vacations' expert Travel Consultants based on both their personal experiences traveling around the country and, crucially, on feedback from their clients. More information can be found on the Costa Rican Vacations Travel Awards page on their website.By launching the Costa Rican Vacations Travel Awards, the company aims to not only acknowledge the hard work and dedication of their partners at the end of each year, but also inspire a higher standard of excellence within the tourism industry in Costa Rica. The aim is to add more categories to honor more partners each year.About Costa Rican Vacations:Costa Rican Vacations is a San Jose-based travel company specializing in luxury vacations to Costa Rica. Founded in 1999, it originated from the collaboration of two American expats, and the company quickly grew to become one of the most successful online travel agencies in Costa Rica.

