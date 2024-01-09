WCH Service Bureau Joins Integra Partners GPO Program

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Integra Partners Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) has recently expanded to include WCH Service Bureau. A nationally recognized, multidisciplinary company, WCH Service Bureau is offering their audit prevention services at a special discount to participating Integra Providers.

"Integra is committed to supporting our Provider Network to ensure their continued ability to provide excellent local and culturally competent care for the members and communities we serve," said Jesse O'Brien, Manager of Client Experience. She continued, "As our GPO program expands to include WCH Service Bureau, we are excited to be offering a targeted solution for one of the top pain points trending in our Provider Network."





Integra's GPO Program makes various products and services available to Integra Providers at discounted rates compared to those available if the products and services were purchased independently.

For organizations interested in minimizing audit risks, WCH Service Bureau's audit support services ensure compliance with stringent regulations laid out by CMS and Payers, effectively protecting organizations from undue liability, preventing extensive and expensive billing practice inquiries, and avoiding potential penalties.

Olga Khabinskay, Director of Operations at WCH Service Bureau had this to say of the partnership, "In the healthcare collaboration, our partnership with Integra exemplifies the power of strategic alliances. WCH's preventive audit services will add an extra layer of assurance to Integra's offerings, promoting trust and fostering long-lasting relationships with clients. By combining our strengths, we will create an environment where compliance, accessibility, and quality harmoniously converge."

About Integra Partners

Since its founding in 2005, Integra Partners has been recognized as a thought leader in durable medical equipment and prosthetic and orthotic services. With headquarters in New York City and a second location in Michigan, Integra Partners has an unparalleled nationwide network. With 60 Payer Lines of Business, Integra Partners DMEPOS solutions extend to over 20 million covered lives across Commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, ACOs, at-risk medical groups, and self-insured lines of business. Integra Partners is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Point32Health.

About WCH Service Bureau

WCH stands as a distinguished member of HBMA, AAPC, AMBA, AHIMA, and various professional organizations, underscoring our commitment to excellence. Renowned for over two decades, our professional affiliations, unwavering service quality, and customer-centric approach set us apart. As a trusted advisor, we prioritize our clients' success, specializing in comprehensive expertise across documentation compliance, revenue cycle management, and credentialing. Our enduring presence and expertise in the healthcare industry make WCH a reliable partner and educator dedicated to navigating the complexities of healthcare compliance and industry standards.

For additional information, visit the WCH Service Bureau .

