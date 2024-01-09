Dr. Ji Han Shares How NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management Can Help You Relieve Chronic Pain And Regain Your Life

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / NY Spine Care is an interventional pain management provider that is dedicated to helping patients with various conditions such as neck pain, back pain, arm pain, shoulder pain, leg pain, foot pain, and more. Led by Ji Han, NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management offers individualized treatment plans that are designed to achieve the best possible outcome for patients. The primary focus of NY Spine Care is to provide relief to patients suffering from both chronic and acute pain. With a team of specialized physicians, patients can expect quality care and tailored treatments based on their specific needs. NY Spine Care provides effective solutions to alleviate pain and increase the patient's overall quality of life. For anyone struggling to live with chronic pain, Dr. Ji Han and NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management can help to relieve pain and allow patients to regain their lives with renewed vigor and vitality.

For those who suffer from chronic pain, seeking the care of a knowledgeable and compassionate physician can make all the difference. Dr. Han, with over 20 years of experience in pain management, has established himself as an expert in the field. After earning his degree from the esteemed University of Alabama at Birmingham, he trained at some of the most renowned medical centers in the country. Dr. Han's compassionate approach to care is reflected in his ability to connect with his patients and provide accurate diagnoses and effective treatment plans. As the past Director of Pain Management at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens and Queens Medical Associates Center, he has helped countless individuals find relief from their pain. It is no wonder that Dr. Han has developed an outstanding reputation as an authority on pain management. Those who seek his care can rest assured that they are in the best possible hands.

Treatments at NY Spine Care:

Patients can avoid invasive surgical treatment for low back pain related to arthritis thanks to NY Spine Care's minimally invasive diagnostic nerve block injections. As a non-surgical treatment, this method involves a procedure where anesthetic medication is injected near small medial nerves that are connected to specific facet joints. Typically, several levels of the spine are injected in one procedure, with its primary goal being to determine the source of the pain. During the injection, if a patient experiences substantial pain relief, it suggests that the facet joint is the root of the problem. However, it is necessary to administer a second diagnostic injection to confirm the results. Using this technique, doctors can identify the root cause of pain and develop a personalized treatment plan for patients. Overall, it is an effective method that benefits patients seeking to avoid an invasive procedure.

NY Spine Care is a trusted source for patients looking for personalized pain relief treatments. For those who have experienced two medial branch blocks with successful results, NY Spine Care offers the option of medial branch radiofrequency neurotomy- a longer-term pain relief procedure. In addition to this option, NY Spine Care offers Epidural injections, which provide relief from inflammation and nerve-related pain. These injections are performed under the guidance of a live x-ray procedure called fluoroscopy, ensuring accuracy and effectiveness. Each patient's unique health needs and concerns are taken into consideration to provide the most effective, personalized care at NY Spine Care.

At NY Spine Care, patients can find high-quality care for a variety of painful conditions that affect their backs, necks, arms, legs, nerves, feet, and ankles. The team of highly trained professionals are dedicated to helping patients overcome their injuries and reduce the discomfort they're experiencing. Options like epidural injections, regenerative medicine, and medial branch blocks are just a few of the ways that the physicians at NY Spine Care work to find the most effective treatment for each individual problem. In addition, procedures such as spinal cord stimulation, kyphoplasty and joint injections can help patients regain control of their lives. Regardless of the type of pain someone is dealing with, NY Spine Care is committed to finding the solutions they need to alleviate their suffering and improve their quality of life.

NY Spine Care Interventional Pain Management is a clinic that is dedicated to providing comprehensive healthcare treatments to individuals experiencing pain. Their team of physicians have made it their top priority to assist patients in achieving the best possible outcome. They offer expanded treatment options, ensuring that each patient receives a personalized care plan that matches their unique health needs. This integrated approach to healthcare ensures that patients receive the highest quality care possible, giving them the best chance of a complete and speedy recovery. Whether you're dealing with arm, shoulder, finger, back, foot pain, or any other condition, NY Spine Care's physicians are here to help. With a focus on providing personalized care, NY Spine Care can help you alleviate pain and achieve the best possible health outcomes.

