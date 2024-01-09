Announcing NEXT50K: A Tech Startup Pitch Competition Igniting Innovation Across The Nation From Western Kentucky

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) NEXT50K invites tech innovators nationwide to compete in Western Kentucky. Offering $50,000 in non-dilutive funding, mentorship, and resources, this unique event aims to transform Paducah into a thriving hub of tech entrepreneurship, welcoming startups in healthcare, fintech, and more. Discover how AI, tech, fintech, healthcare tech, and biotech startups can join this movement of innovation and growth.

PADUCAH, KY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Sprocket, a champion of tech innovation, announces the NEXT50K Startup Pitch Competition. This pioneering event invites tech startups nationwide to actualize their visions in Paducah, Kentucky, with $50,000 in non-dilutive funding.



Next50K Startup Competition



Key Details of the NEXT50K Competition

The competition is a springboard for emerging tech leaders, targeting startups outside Western Kentucky. Its goal is to enrich Paducah's economic landscape by integrating national entrepreneurial talent, as winners relocate to McCracken Co. and immerse themselves in the local tech ecosystem.

Monica Bilak, Sprocket's Executive Director, says, "We believe that innovation has no borders, and by welcoming startups from all over the country, we are not only fostering entrepreneurship but also injecting fresh energy into Paducah's entrepreneurial landscape. Our winners will become integral to our local economy while pursuing their dreams."

The NEXT50K offers $50,000 in funding, aiding startups in various development phases. Winners must reside in Paducah, gaining access to statewide networks and potential funding sources. The competition is open to diverse tech sectors, including healthcare and fintech.

Finalists will benefit from Sprocket's Advisory Council, which provides industry insights, mentorship, and connections. Winning also means statewide media exposure, elevating the startups' profiles.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply promptly. A panel of judges will assess submissions based on innovation, market potential, scalability, and team dynamics. The selection process includes semi-finals and finals for a comprehensive evaluation.

Bilak further emphasizes, "Sprocket values the transformative power of tech startups. The NEXT50K Startup Pitch Competition is born from our commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship and driving economic growth in Paducah and Kentucky. By welcoming the nation's brightest startups to our community, we aim to create an environment where groundbreaking ideas flourish and where local and external talents come together to build the future. With this competition, we're not just supporting startups - we're continuing to build the foundations of an increasingly bright and innovative Paducah."

The Advisory Council at Sprocket, composed of varied startup, healthcare, and tech experts, focuses on fostering entrepreneurship and ethical standards in tech enterprises. They aim to enhance entrepreneurial, consumer, and business experiences in Paducah.

About Sprocket:

Sprocket is dedicated to propelling tech innovation and nurturing early-stage startups. The NEXT50K Competition exemplifies this commitment.

For more information about the NEXT50K Startup Pitch Competition and to apply, please visit sprocketpaducah/NEXT50K .

###

Contact Information

Kaylan Thompson

Communications & Marketing Manager

[email protected]



SOURCE: Sprocket, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.