Kingsway To Present At The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference January 18, 2024 At 12:15Pm ET

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners), Ravix (ravixgroup), Secure Nursing Service (securenursing), SPI Software (spisoftware) and Digital Diagnostics, Inc (ddimagingusa/about-us/).