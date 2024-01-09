1 Billion Followers Summit To Kick Off In Dubai Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, a global gathering for the largest digital content creators on social media, will kick off in Dubai on Wednesday.

Held upon directives of UAE's Vice-President, Prime Minister and Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid, the summit features 7,000 participants, including more than 3,000 influencers and content creators from around the world.

The two-day summit in its second edition held at Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers in Dubai offers 100 activities and 24 panel discussions in which 195 speakers of 95 countries take part.

In addition, the event discusses the main challenges and trends in digital media, investment and entrepreneurs.

Twenty workshops, by experts and specialists of social media in the Arab countries and the world, are held on the sidelines of the summit.

The world's leading digital content creators meet face-to-face in interactive dialogues and interesting debates in more than 15 live meetings.

They discuss the most prominent challenges and issues affecting the world of social media.

Moreover, CEOs and business leaders in several sectors take part in sessions, inspiring speeches, and workshops that highlight the most important developments in the field.