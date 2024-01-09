US Defense Secretary Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and underwent a minimally invasive procedure to treat and cure it, according to a statement from the Walter Reed National Military Center officials on Tuesday.

The news comes days after the Pentagon admitted that Austin had been hospitalized since January 1, but took days to inform the White House and key Pentagon officials, the Pentagon's spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder read out the statement.

The cancer was discovered after a routine prostate screening and was revealed in lab tests in early December, Walter Reed officials said. The surgical procedure he underwent on December 22 was a prostatectomy, and Austin was "under general anesthesia" during it.

"Secretary Austin recovered uneventfully from his surgery and returned home the next morning. His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent," the officials said.

"He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery although this can be a slow process," the doctors noted.

"Despite the frequency of prostate cancer, discussions about screening, treatment, and support are often deeply personal and private ones.

"Early screening is important for detection and treatment of prostate cancer and people should talk to their doctors to see what screening is appropriate for them," according to the statement.

The statement stresses that Austin "never lost consciousness and never underwent general anesthesia" during the eight days he has been hospitalized.

Prostate cancer is the most common cause of cancer among American men, according to the Pentagon statement on Tuesday. It impacts 1 in every 8 men - and 1 in every 6 African American men - during their lifetime, Ryder noted.

Austin, 70, was then admitted to Walter Reed on January 1 "with complications from the December 22 procedure, including nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain," the officials said. (end)

asj











MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107702199