Kuwaiti Humanitarian Officials Visit Al-Arish, Rafah Border Crossing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Representatives of two Kuwaiti charitable organizations visited the Egyptian city of Al-Arish and the Rafah border crossing on Tuesday to follow up on the delivery of Kuwaiti humanitarian aid to the war-traumatized people of the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian delegation, headed by the Special Advisor to the UN Secretary-General and Chairman of the Kuwait-based International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO), Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq and included several officials of the IICO and the Al-Salam Association for Humanitarian and Charitable Works.

In statements to KUNA following a tour of the aid warehouses, Al-Arish Hospital and Rafah Border Crossing, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Salam Association Dr. Nabil Al-Aoun that the Kuwaiti delegation supervised the uploading of Kuwaiti humanitarian aid on trucks in preparation for transporting them to the Strip via the Rafah crossing point.

Al-Aoun explained that 90 percent of the Kuwaiti relief aid have been entered into the Gaza Strip.

The remaining 10 percent consists of large-sized electric generators in addition to solar-powered refrigerators, he said, noting that arrangements are being made to transport them to the Strip.

He pointed out that the delegation oversaw the entry of 30 aid trucks loaded with tents, food supplies, blankets, in-kind materials, and clothes with a capacity of up to 700 tons into the Strip.

He unveiled that the IICO and the Al-Salam Association have built a displaced camp including a thousand tents inside the Gaza Strip and plan to construct four others including two of wood and iron panels. (end)

